Ex-substitute teacher sentenced for inappropriate relationship with Ohio student

CLERMONT COUNTY — A former Ohio high school substitute teacher who had an inappropriate relationship with a student has been sentenced, our media partner WCPO-9 TV reported.

Tre Ogletree, 26, was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual battery in October 2023. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 45 days in jail and 3 years of supervision, according to WCPO-9.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Substitute teacher caught kissing student at Kings Island, records show

According to a previous News Center 7 report, court records show Ogletree was seen kissing and holding hands with a student at Kings Island.

Ogletree was a substitute teacher at Batavia High School outside Cincinnati. The district relieved Ogletree of his duties.

Concerned students alerted the school resource officer after they said they noticed the pair at the amusement park, according to WCPO.

Court documents show the student told officers she met Ogletree while he was a substitute teacher during the 2022-2023 school year and they started messaging each other over the summer. The student told investigators they later met in person and had sex on three occasions, according to WCPO.

Batavia Local Schools released a statement:

“As a school community, the alleged conduct on the part of this substitute teacher is deeply troubling and upsetting and in no way aligns with the standards and values of the school district. At this time, we are continuing to work with local law enforcement and we are supporting our staff and students, all of whom are negatively impacted by the alleged actions of this individual.” — Batavia Local Schools

