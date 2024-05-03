3 people hit by vehicle after fight near Dayton middle school

DAYTON — Three people were sent to the hospital Thursday night after they were hit by a car near a Dayton middle school.

Police and medics were called to the area of Willowwood Drive near Edwin Joel Brown Middle School around 9:45 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian crash.

Multiple adults had allegedly met up in the area in order to fight, according to Dayton Police Lt. Mark Ponichtera.

“After the fight was over a suspect got into their car and hit three of the people who had been involved in the fight,” Ponichtera said.













