Local city fountain to undergo $500k makeover

DAYTON — A fountain in downtown Dayton is getting a facelift.

The fountain in Courthouse Square was built in 1975, but stopped working in 2020 during the pandemic, a spokesperson from the city said.

Current Courthouse Square Fountain Renderings Current Courthouse Square Fountain Renderings (City of Dayton)

The city didn’t take immediate action to make repairs as there were other budgeting concerns.

The city began demolition to get a better understanding of the plumbing and electrical needs, the spokesperson said.

“This is a fairly extensive project, and we are happy we can fund it. We believe it will greatly enhance the Courthouse Square,” Montgomery County Commission President Debbie Lieberman said.

Montgomery County officials expect to total repair and renovation to cost about $500,000, the spokesperson said.

To repair the fountain alone it would cost nearly $400,000, so the city decided to spend an extra $100,000 to refurbish it entirely.

Some of the costs include granite base and benches, paver walkways, landscaping, and irrigation.

“By keeping the same footprint, we are cutting costs. I think it will be a great addition to Courthouse Square and we will have an updated look that is both clean and inviting,” Commissioner Carolyn Rice said.

The new fountain will provide the opportunity to feature additional holiday lights.

The final design and project start date haven’t been determined, but initial demolition work has begun.

County Commissioners are optimistic that the fountain will be complete by the summertime.

Proposed Courthouse Square Fountain Renderings Proposed Courthouse Square Renderings (City of Dayton)

