Substitute teacher caught kissing student at Kings Island, records show

CLERMONT COUNTY, Oh. — A substitute teacher at an Ohio high school is facing charges, according to WCPO. Court records show 26-year-old Tre Ogletree was seen kissing and holding hands with a student at Kings Island, WCPO reports.

Ogletree was a substitute teacher at Batavia High School outside Cincinnati. Concerned students alerted the school resource officer after they say they noticed Ogletree and a student holding hands and kissing at Kings Island, according to WCPO.

Court documents show the student told officers she met Ogletree while he was a substitute teacher during the 2022-2023 school year and the two started messaging each other over the summer. The student told investigators they later met in person and had sex on three occasions, WCPO reports.

Batavia Local Schools released a statement:

“As a school community, the alleged conduct on the part of this substitute teacher is deeply troubling and upsetting and in no way aligns with the standards and values of the school district. At this time, we are continuing to work with local law enforcement and we are supporting our staff and students, all of whom are negatively impacted by the alleged actions of this individual.” — Batavia Local Schools

The district says Ogletree was “relieved of his duties.” Jail records show he is facing three counts of sexual battery.

