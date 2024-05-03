74-year-old man dead after being hit by car while leaving Dayton Dragons game identified

DAYTON — A 74-year-old man who died after being hit by a vehicle near Day Air Ballpark last month has been identified.

Theodore Agler was identified on Friday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 74-year-old man dies after being hit by car while leaving Dayton Dragons game

Agler was one half of an elderly couple that was hit by a car while leaving a Dayton Dragons game on April 19. He died 10 days later, on April 29.

The other person who was hit, a 78-year-old woman, had suspected serious injuries.

According to a Dayton Police crash report, the driver, a 23-year-old West Milton man, failed to stop and identify himself as required by law.

We’re working to learn if any citations or charges will be filed. We’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.





©2024 Cox Media Group