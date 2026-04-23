Local fire department warns residents of burn ban, recreational burning rules

VANDALIA — A local fire department is reminding residents of the Ohio burn ban that is in effect.

The Vandalia Division of Fire said in a social media post that the Ohio burn ban is in effect until May 1.

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The fire department said that they have seen a rash of outside open burning or illegal burning incidents this spring.

They also want to remind residents that you no longer have to obtain a recreational burning permit, but are encouraged to follow the recreational burning rules:

Recreational fires for food prep (hot dogs, marshmallows)

Fire 25’ away from structures (including combustible fences)

Fires should be contained and no larger than 3x3x3.

Clean, dry, and seasoned wood (no trash, limited yard waste, no leaves, today we had railroad ties, no tires, etc.).

Burning brush and/or fence rows is discouraged.

Have an extinguishment method close to your fire.

Never leave fires unattended (or to burn out when done)

Manage your smoke. If your opening burning is reported as a nuisance to your neighbors or traffic, you will be asked to extinguish (or have your fire extinguished).

Do not burn on windy days, even fires within the policy can get out of hand with the wind.

When in doubt, the fire department advised residents to call them with questions or concerns.

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