Ohio school bus driver accused of driving while intoxicated

TOLEDO — A bus driver in northern Ohio could face charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

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Toledo police responded to reports of a person down at the intersection of Douglas and Pelham Road on April 20 around 7:30 a.m., according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

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Upon arrival, they found the 71-year-old driver of a Trinity Transportation school bus on scene.

WTVG-13 TV reported that the bus was full of children at the time.

The driver was hospitalized under the impression that they were sick, according to a police report obtained by our affiliate.

Hospital staff later told authorities that the driver was intoxicated.

The report indicates that authorities notified the transportation company about the situation the next day.

WTOL-11 reported that charges against the driver are pending.

This incident remains under investigation.

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