Woman hospitalized after being hit by car while walking in grass at local park

DAYTON — A woman was hospitalized after they were hit by a car while walking in a grassy area at a park in Dayton on Saturday.

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Around 4:40 p.m., crews responded to a crash in the 800 block of Ferguson Ave on reports of a person who was hit by a car, according to a crash report obtained by News Center 7.

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According to the crash report, a gray Dodge Journey was reversing southbound in the grass at Liberation Park.

While reversing, the vehicle backed into a person who was walking on the grass behind it.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, failed to stop and properly identify himself, according to the crash report.

The victim, a 36-year-old woman, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

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