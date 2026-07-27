Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Dayton late Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire was reported around 11:32 p.m. at the 40 block of E. Beachwood Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]