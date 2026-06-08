2 women hospitalized after speeding driver crashes into multiple vehicles in Dayton

DAYTON — Two women were hospitalized after a speeding driver crashed into multiple vehicles in Dayton early Sunday morning.

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Around 2:48 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 2200 block of Germantown Street on reports of a crash with injuries, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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According to a crash report obtained by News Center 7, a Ford Fusion driven by 35-year-old Amanda Malone was traveling eastbound on Germantown Street.

When at the intersection of Germantown Street and Adelite Street, Malone crossed her lane and struck a Ford Taurus that was making a left turn onto Adelite Street.

After the initial impact, Malone continued at an unsafe speed and collided with two other parked vehicles in the parking lot of 2255 Germantown Street, according to the crash report.

Malone had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Her passenger, 37-year-old Morgan Cherry, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Neither the driver nor the passenger of the Ford Taurus was injured in the crash, according to the crash report.

Malone was cited for excessive speed.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

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