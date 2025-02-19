Mother fighting to keep daughter’s cold case open after 12 years

DAYTON — A mother is fighting to keep her daughter’s cold case open.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins talks to the mother about what she’s doing LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s been 12 years since Jillian Miles, 27, was murdered in her home and Dayton homicide detectives are still searching for a suspect.

Dawn Miles, Jillian’s mother, spent $500 to put a billboard on Main Street this month.

“I want them to know that she existed and that she was their mom and she was part of their life,” Dawn said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group