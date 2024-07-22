Trial for 81-year-old man charged in deadly shooting of Uber driver pushed back

CLARK COUNTY — The trial for an 81-year-old man who admitted to killing an Uber driver has been pushed back.

The shooting occurred in the 7000 block of South Charleston Clifton Road on March 25, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

William Brock, 81, shot and killed Loletha Hall, 61, after a reported assault.

Brock was scheduled to appear in a Clark County courtroom Monday morning for a pre-trial hearing on murder and kidnapping charges.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00, Brock did not appear in open court. His defense lawyer, Jon Paul Rion, said they have learned enough to believe he did nothing wrong.

“This is a case that, without dispute, involves the threat to kill an 81-year-old farmer,” Brock’s defense lawyer, Jon Paul Rion said.

Rion said Brock received a series of threatening phone calls.

“Con men” convinced Brock he must pay $12,000 or be killed, according to Rion.

“Those are his two options,” Rion said.

Investigators said Hall was an Uber driver sent to pick up a package and she didn’t know what was inside.

In a video released by the sheriff’s office, Brock is seen pointing a gun at Hall. Moments later, multiple gunshots are heard.

Brock said the shooting was in self-defense, but deputies determined that was not the case.

“But she broke into his house, she entered his residence without permission, allegedly to get this package of money,” Rion said.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell reached out to Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll for an update on the case.

“I cannot comment on the facts of this case but can assure you that we will make every effort to make sure the truth comes out and all those responsible for Ms. Hall’s murder are brought to justice,” Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said.

Rion told News Center 7 that Brock is an 81-year-old man who has never been in trouble and was led to believe his life was in danger.

He said Brock is not the person to blame for Hall’s death.

“I think that the very violent threats made against him, whoever made those violent threats, that’s the person to blame,” Rion said.

Brock’s trial was tentatively scheduled for September, but Rion said it has been pushed back.

Rion believes the trial will take place next spring.

