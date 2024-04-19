‘Glad to see you guys;’ Video shows 81-year-man greet deputies after deadly shooting of Uber driver

CLARK COUNTY — Newly obtained body and dash camera video shows what happened when deputies arrived on the scene of the deadly shooting of an Uber driver in Clark County.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell went through over four hours of new video today. He’ll break down the new details from it, including the surprising call investigators answered on Brock’s phone tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The video shows Clark County deputies arrive at a home on S. Charleston-Clifton Road last month after 81-year-old William Brock shot 61-year-old Loletha Hall. As they arrived, paramedics were treating them both.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 81-year-old man accused of shooting, killing Uber driver pleads not guilty to charges

They detained Brock in the back of a cruiser and checked to make sure he had no weapons on him besides a gun he placed back inside the home at the direction of an emergency dispatcher.

“Are you the shooter?” one deputy asks Brock.

“Yes,” he replied.

©2024 Cox Media Group