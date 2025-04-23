Ohio sees surge in psychedelic mushroom products marketed as candy

COLUMBUS — More psychedelic mushrooms are appearing on store shelves, tripling in one year.

“They look like candy you would get at a candy store,” Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Some of the candy bars confiscated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations are labeled “Mocha Frappuccino” and “Fruity Pebbles,” CBS-affiliate WBNS reported.

“It’s not just magic mushrooms anymore. We are seeing the active ingredients Psilocyn incorporated into other things to appeal to kids, chocolate bars, candies,” Yost said.

BCI has not seen these types of chocolate bars before 2023.

In 2023, BCI reported finding 21 pounds of magic mushrooms. In 2024, there were 65 pounds reported.

“I’m especially concerned because we are seeing more and more marketing, not just with Psilocyn, but also with the Cannabinoid 8 and the various derived hemp products that we are seeing marketed in candy form, unregulated,” Yost said.

Yost says the illegal candy bars are on store shelves in gas stations and vape shops— all places where your child can get them.

BCI has collected 150 items containing mushrooms already this year.

