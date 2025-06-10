Ohio man investigated after AI-generated child porn found, says he did it for ‘shock factor’

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man is in jail after investigators discovered AI-generated child sexual abuse material.

The investigation began in January 2025 when a task force received multiple reports of a Kik user uploading suspected child sexual abuse material, our news partners at WBNS reported.

Most of the reports shared an IP address, which was traced to a duplex in Columbus.

Authorities began surveillance on the Columbus duplex and identified a vehicle registered to a family member of the suspect.

By March 2025, investigators learned the suspect and his family had moved to Hilliard.

On April 29, investigators obtained a search warrant for the new address.

According to the affidavit, Austin Pittman was present at the time and admitted to creating Kik accounts under the username that had triggered the original reports.

He also admitted to viewing and sharing child sexual abuse material “for the shock factor,” the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, investigators say Pittman had used a family photo containing juveniles and digitally altered it to depict the children nude.

Several altered files included a note reading “Powered by AI-generated.”

Pittman was discharged from the Army under “Other than Honorable” conditions, court documents state.

Pittman was formally charged with additional federal crimes related to the production and possession of morphed or AI-generated child pornography.

He is currently in custody at the Franklin County Jail.

