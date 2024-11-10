New owner of previous unkept cemetery hosts candlelight vigil

DAYTON — People who had family buried in a Dayton cemetery were invited to a candlelight vigil.

It took place Saturday at Green Castle Cemetery on Nicholas Road to support Dayton’s first black cemetery.

As previously reported by News Center 7 in 2019, the cemetery was left unkept for years with overgrown grass, trash, broken headstones, and dead animals.

People in the community did what they could to help.

Now, a new owner has stepped up.

Dequan Moore, one of the keepers, told News Center 7, that her family is committed to restoring the cemetery.

It was brought to their attention in early July that they could take it over.

“We want to make the community proud of Green Castle. Because the loved ones, they deserve it. The ancestors, they deserve it. So, we’re here,” said Moore.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims spoke at the vigil Saturday night.

Moore told News Center 7 that it felt good to have the city recognize the work they are doing.

