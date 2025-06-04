Opening date set for new bar with ‘old school entertainment’ at former Moeller Brew Barn space

DAYTON — A new bar featuring different “old school entertainment” options will open its doors in Dayton later this month.

Pins Mechanical Co. will open in Dayton’s Water Street District on June 18. The location at 416 E. First Street is the former site of Moeller Brew Barn near Day Air Ballpark.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Moeller Brew Barn closed their Dayton location in December 2024.

Based in Columbus, Pins is an adult arcade “known for creating lively social experiences with a nostalgic twist, offering guests a wide range of games and activities.”

The bar will feature duckpin bowling lanes, retro pinball machines, patio pong, giant Jenga, and a two-story slide.

There will be both indoor and outdoor bars, which will feature craft cocktails and local beers.

The outdoor space will also feature fire pits.

Troy Allen, CEO and Founder of Rise Brands, said they’re excited to expand Pins’ footprint in Ohio.

“Being based in Columbus, we’re incredibly proud to keep expanding in communities across Ohio, especially in Dayton. When the opportunity came up, it was a no-brainer for us to be part of this city,” Allen said.

This will be the sixth Pins location in Ohio. A seventh will open later this summer in Mason.

