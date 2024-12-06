Popular brewery to close location next to Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON — Moeller Brew Barn has announced they are closing their location in Downtown Dayton.

“It is with sadness and disappointment that we announce Moeller Brew Barn Dayton will be closing on Monday, December 23rd. It has been an incredible journey making lots of memories. The decision to close is primarily a consequence of external challenges. All booked events between now and December 22nd will be honored,” the brewery posted on social media.

Moeller Brew Bard said their Maria Stein location will continue to operate as normal.

The brewery closed its location in Troy on W. Main Street in September.

