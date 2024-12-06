Local high school football coach resigns after best season in over 30 years

CENTERVILLE — A local high school football coach has resigned after the school’s best season in over 30 years.
Centerville High School football head coach Brent Ullery announced his resignation Thursday.
Centerville’s High School Athletic Director, Rob Dement said Ullery also resigned from his position as assistant athletic director.
Ullery will stay on staff as a math teacher, according to Dement.
The Centerville Elks won the GWOC championship and had an 11-4 record this season.
They fell to Archbishop Moeller 49-10 in the Division I state semi-finals.
