Police, medics called after car crashes into light pole

DAYTON — Police and medics are responding to a crash in Dayton Thursday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Dayton police and fire crews were called to the area 3000 block of Nicholas Street after 11 p.m.

The supervisor said a car crashed into a light pole.

Medic crews were called to the scene, but is unclear if they have transported anyone to the hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available.

