Agents discover ‘complex’ illegal gambling operation while raiding Ohio bar

SENECA COUNTY — Several gambling devices, more than $6,000 in cash and illegal bingo tickets were seized from a bar in Ohio, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio Investigative Unit.

Ohio Investigative Unit’s Toledo District agents discovered a “complex illegal gambling operation” while executing a search warrant at Smokehouse Bar in Fostoria, Seneca County.

The spokesperson said the agents found multiple violations, including the illegal sale of Instant Bingo tickets and electronic video gambling devices that paid out cash prizes.

Agents also discovered three unauthorized weekly and monthly raffles. One of the prizes was said to reach $20,000.

Seven electronic video gambling devices, 14 bags of illegal instant bingo tickets, approximately $6,328.90 in cash and other miscellaneous records were seized from the bar.

Four administrative violations were issued for “gambling infractions,” the spokesperson said.

Toledo agents will present felony criminal charges of gambling offenses to the Seneca County Grand Jury.

Agents from OIU’s Toledo District seized 7 gambling devices, $6,328.90, and illegal bingo tickets at Smokehouse bar in Fostoria. Four gambling violations were issued. Potential felony charges pending grand jury review, more details on our website. pic.twitter.com/jtnfkc9iZT — Ohio Investigative Unit (@Ohio_OIU) December 4, 2024

