Man says ‘voices’ told him to kill 2 with sledgehammer in Dayton, court docs say

DAYTON — New details have been uncovered after two people were found dead in a Dayton home Tuesday morning.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was in court as the accused murderer made his first appearance.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an RTA bus driver told police he saw a man walking around covered in blood.

When police got on the scene they said the man, identified as Cortney Lowe, told them he was okay and the blood belonged to Cathy Bell, 64, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Police went to an address listed for Bell and found her and Danny Thomas Bell, 66, dead.

A bloody sledgehammer was found in the house.

Once at jail, Lowe told police “he heard voices telling him to do what he did,” according to court documents.

We will continue to update this story.

