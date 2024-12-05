‘That wind sure is something, huh?’ Strong wind gusts damage part of Dayton bar

DAYTON — Strong wind gusts damaged part of a Dayton business late Wednesday night.

The Barrel House shared photos and a video of the damage on social media.

The wind blew through late Wednesday night.

It damaged part of the Barrel House on E 3rd Street in Dayton.

“That wind sure is something, huh? We’ll be open in the morning one way or another, you just might have to come in through the back,” the bar said.

They also posted a security video on its Facebook page.

It showed wind gusts moving through and building debris falling on the street.

The Barrel House is expected to open at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

