Thousands without power as strong winds, snow move through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of people are without power as strong winds move through the Miami Valley early Thursday morning.

AES Ohio’s website reports that approximately 6,175 customers do not have power at 12:25 a.m.

Here are the latest outages with AES Ohio:

Auglaize: 268

Champaign: 2

Darke: 131

Greene: 337

Logan: 13

Mercer: 87

Miami: 539

Montgomery: 4,695

Preble: 2

Shelby: 61

Duke Energy is reporting that 18 people are without power in Butler and Warren counties.

Ohio Edison is reporting that 205 customers in Clark County are without power.

