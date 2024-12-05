STAY INFORMED: At least 30 schools, businesses delayed

MIAMI VALLEY — Some schools have reported two-hour delays across the area on Thursday morning.
At least 30 schools and businesses are opening late due to icy conditions.
This includes:
- Springfield City Schools in Clark County
- Piqua City Schools in Miami County
- Bellefontaine City Schools in Logan County.
- Urbana City Schools in Champaign County
News Center 7 will continue to track any closings or delays and update this story.
