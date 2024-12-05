STAY INFORMED: At least 30 schools, businesses delayed

MIAMI VALLEY — Some schools have reported two-hour delays across the area on Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At least 30 schools and businesses are opening late due to icy conditions.

This includes:

Springfield City Schools in Clark County

Piqua City Schools in Miami County

Bellefontaine City Schools in Logan County.

Urbana City Schools in Champaign County

News Center 7 will continue to track any closings or delays and update this story.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group