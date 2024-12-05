Christmas tree blown over by strong winds in Troy

TROY — The strong winds blew over the Troy Christmas tree late Wednesday night.

An online video from the city of Troy shows their Christmas tree was down after strong winds moved through the area.

An iWitness7 viewer also sent in a picture showing the tree blown over at Troy Public Square.

Caution tape has surrounded the tree, according to the city’s webcam.

The Grand Illumination took place on Nov. 24.

We will update this story.

