Girl in critical condition after stabbing at local park

HUBER HEIGHTS — A girl is in critical condition after being stabbed at a local park Wednesday.

Huber Heights police and medics were called to Herbert C. Huber Community Park for reports of a stabbing around 1 p.m.

It started with a fight between two girls when one of the girls was stabbed, according to Sgt. Josh Fosnight.

The girl was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital in suspected critical condition, according to Fosnight.

Police could not provide the exact age of the girls or if they were students.

