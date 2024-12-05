Rain turns into snow, temperatures drop causing ‘dangerous’ driving conditions

MIAMI VALLEY — Rain showers will quickly turn into brief heavy snow showers as temperatures drop.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, snow squalls are expected to move through the area Wednesday night, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

Snow squalls are described as a burst of snow that quickly drops visibility levels to zero.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson talked to some drivers who say they have already experienced wet conditions.

“If you’re not paying attention to what’s going on around you, it might not end up well,” Riverside resident Jim Greger said.

Greger has spent a lot of time on the highway driving a service van.

“I was constantly checking mirrors, looking you know, who’s beside me, who’s coming up, just being aware of what’s around you because you never know what’s going to happen and you might have to react quick,” he said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said its crews are to handle whatever weather we see, but spokesperson Matt Burning said slick roads and snow squalls are a big concern.

“The quick burst, those snow squalls can put down a very quick coating of snow, in a very short amount of time, quickly reduce visibility,” Burning said. “It’s very, very dangerous. We need people to slow down, and turn those hazard lights on.”

Greger said he’s experienced a snow squall.

“Your visibility gets cut down, way down, and they might last five seconds, might last 30 seconds, might last a minute,” Greger said. “Just be aware of your surroundings at all times, watch your speed, don’t get in a hurry, adjust to the conditions.”

AES spokesperson Mary Ann Kabel said their crews are watching the weather and are ready to jump in if people lose power.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

