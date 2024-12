DAYTON — Rain showers will quickly turn to brief heavy snow showers as colder air arrives this evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking this system. He will have the latest timing and impacts LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

It will very windy tonight.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]