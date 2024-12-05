Medical helicopter called to crash involving semi in Darke Co

DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been called to a crash in Darke County Thursday morning.

Darke County deputies and medics were called to the crash at OH-49 and Hollansburg-Sampson Road around 9:15 a.m.

Dispatchers with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said that the initial call stated the crash was between a semi-trailer and a car.

CareFlight has been asked to respond to the scene.

The road is expected to be closed in the area as crews investigate, dispatchers said.

