2 local Wendy’s locations permanently closed

BEAVERCREEK — Two area Wendy’s locations have closed following a string of closures across the Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 reported in early November that Wendy’s was planning to close 140 stores, News Center 7′s Amber Jenkins will have updates tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Wendy’s on Ripple Road in Beavercreek and on Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Township have closed.

These locations have been removed from the company’s list of locations and their Google status of these locations is “permanently closed.”

Wendy’s has said that they will be opening new locations in areas where the company believes better business can be generated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



