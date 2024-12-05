Retired military lawyer breaks down charges against former commander of Wright-Patterson AFB

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — A former commander at the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is facing legal trouble in the military justice system.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s John Bedell talks to a retired military lawyer about what these charges mean LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Col. Christopher Meeker was removed on Dec. 29, 2023, “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Meeker was charged on Oct. 25 with three violations of “Articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice” after an investigation.

According to the Air Force Materiel Command, Meeker is facing one charge and one specification under Article 90, willfully disobeying superior commissioned officer; and one charge and two specifications under Article 134, extramarital sexual conduct and fraternization.

Meeker waived his Article 32 preliminary hearing and Bolton referred his charges to a general court-martial.

Gerg Thompson is a criminal justice professor at Cedarville University. He’s also a retired Air Force Colonel in the Judge Advocate General’s or JAG Corps.

“It’ll be a jury just like it would in any courtroom. The only difference it’ll be a military jury. They’ll all be in uniform,” Thompson said.

His trial is scheduled at Scott Air Force Base on June 9, 2025.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

© 2023 Cox Media Group