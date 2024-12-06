Several police agencies spotted in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — A police presence has been reported in a Trotwood neighborhood Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson will take you to the scene LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Trotwood police responded to an evidence call on Hillgard Street around 9:30 p.m., according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 crews on scene see Dayton police officer and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Our crews also saw one person being removed from a house with zip-tie handcuffs.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



