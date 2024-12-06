Several police agencies spotted in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — A police presence has been reported in a Trotwood neighborhood Thursday night.
Trotwood police responded to an evidence call on Hillgard Street around 9:30 p.m., according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.
News Center 7 crews on scene see Dayton police officer and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Our crews also saw one person being removed from a house with zip-tie handcuffs.
We will continue to follow this story.
