Troopers involved in multi-county police chase that ends in Piqua

PIQUA — A multi-county police chase ended in Piqua early Friday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher, OSHP Troopers initiated a chase on I-75 at 1:11 a.m. in Lebanon.

TRENDING STORIES:

The chase ended in Piqua, according to the dispatcher.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



