Troopers involved in multi-county police chase that ends in Piqua

PIQUA — A multi-county police chase ended in Piqua early Friday morning.
According to an Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatcher, OSHP Troopers initiated a chase on I-75 at 1:11 a.m. in Lebanon.
The chase ended in Piqua, according to the dispatcher.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
