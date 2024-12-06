CareFlight called to crash on I-75 in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — CareFlight was called to a crash on I-75 in Auglaize County early Friday morning.

Around 4:07 a.m. troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were called to a crash on I-75 and US 33 in Auglaize County.

According to an OSHP dispatcher, the crash involved two commercial vehicles.

CareFlight is on scene, but details on injuries were not immediately available.

All lanes on I-75 Southbound beyond US 33 are closed while troopers investigate the crash.

