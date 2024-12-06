CareFlight called to crash on I-75 in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — CareFlight was called to a crash on I-75 in Auglaize County early Friday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 4:07 a.m. troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were called to a crash on I-75 and US 33 in Auglaize County.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local high school football coach resigns after best season in over 30 years
- STAY INFORMED: Heating issue forces school to close Friday
- Troopers involved in multi-county police chase that ends in Piqua
According to an OSHP dispatcher, the crash involved two commercial vehicles.
CareFlight is on scene, but details on injuries were not immediately available.
All lanes on I-75 Southbound beyond US 33 are closed while troopers investigate the crash.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]