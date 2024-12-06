Smoke fills the air after barn fire in Greene County

JAMESTOWN — Smoke filled the air after a barn fire in Greene County early Friday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of Waynesville Jamestown Road on reports of a structure fire.

News Center 7 crews on scene indicate heavy amounts of smoke in the air.

According to the owners of the farm, most of the animals inside the barn were able to get out, however, some are still unaccounted for.

The barn was in the family for more than 100 years, according to the owners.

