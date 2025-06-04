$112 M Mega Millions jackpot claimed in Ohio

SOUTH EUCLID — The winner of the April 18, 2025, $112 million jackpot has claimed their prize.

The winning tickets matched all five Mega Millions numbers and the Mega Ball to win $112,000,000.

The winner claimed the prize in trust, according to a press release.

James S. Ausse, Esq. is trustee of The Ironwood Family Trust.

The winner chose the cash option prize of $56,000,000, and after mandatory state and federal taxes totalling 28 percent, the trust will receive $40,320,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Giant Eagle, located at 4401 Mayfield Road in South Euclid.

Ohio has had 21 jackpot winners since joining Mega Millions.

