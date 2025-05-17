Mother, son killed in crash on Mother’s day

COLUMBUS — An Ohio mother and her young son died in a crash on Mother’s Day.

25-year-old Aisha Trawally of Columbus was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on I-70 in Claysville, Pennsylvania, about 45 minutes from the Ohio border, our news partners at WBNS-10 TV reported.

A 4-year-old boy, Abdul-Salami Touray, was in the backseat of the vehicle, according to a release from the Washington County Coroner obtained by WBNS-10 TV.

Trawally and Touray were mother and son, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

The vehicle crossed a median and collided with a semitruck, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Trawally was pronounced dead at the scene, and Touray was flown to UPMC Washington Hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was flown to a Pittsburgh-area hospital, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The coroner’s report stated that Trawally was not weaing a seatbelt and Touray was not in a child seat.

The crash remains under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.

