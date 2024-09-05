Man learns sentence after pleading guilty to shooting woman in face

HARRISON TWP. — A man has learned his sentence after pleading guilty to shooting a woman in the face back in March.

Jonathan Dunlap, 48, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of felonious assault, according to court records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4100 block of Fleetwood Drive on March 31 on initial reports of a shooting.

As part of the plea, a second count of felonious assault was dropped.

Other felony charges dismissed include having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence. Misdemeanor charges of endangering children, domestic violence, and intimidation of a crime victim or witness were also dripped, court records said.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 42-year-old woman lying in the entranceway of a home with an apparent gunshot wound to her face, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Medics transported her to the hospital.

Dunlap initially fled the scene. Detectives learned the incident was domestic-related and searched for the suspect.

He turned himself into detectives.

