Man formally charged after being accused of shooting woman in face in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP. — A man has been formally charged after being accused of shooting a woman in the face last week in Harrison Township.

Jonathan Dunlap, 48, was indicted on Thursday by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on two counts of felonious assault, one count each of having weapons under disability for a prior offense and tampering with evidence, according to court documents.

He was also formally charged with two misdemeanor counts of endangering children, one count of domestic violence, and a count of intimidation of a crime victim or a witness.

News Center 7 previously reported that Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on March 31 at 11:23 p.m. to the 4100 block of Fleetwood Drive on initial reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 42-year-old woman lying in the entranceway of a home with an apparent gunshot wound to her face, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Medics transported her to the hospital.

Dunlap initially fled the scene. Detectives learned the incident was domestic-related and searched for the suspect. He turned himself in to detectives.

At last check, the woman was in critical but stable condition.

Dunlap’s next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, according to a grand jury report.

