Woman suffers life threatening injuries, man in custody after Harrison Township shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A woman has life-threatening injuries and a man is in custody after a shooting in Harrison Township late Sunday night.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Deputies investigating reports of shooting in Harrison Township residential area

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 11:23 p.m. to the 4100 block of Fleetwood Drive on initial reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 42-year-old woman lying in the entrance way of a home with an apparent gunshot wound to her face, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

A 48-year man initially fled the scene. Detectives learned the incident was domestic related and searched for the suspect. He turned himself into detectives.

The suspect was booked in Montgomery County Jail in reference to felonious assault, domestic violence, endangering children, weapons under disability, and tampering with evidence, the spokesperson said.

The charges will be reviewed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group