Invasive moth species detected in Ohio; Treatment scheduled for multiple counties

OHIO — Over the next few months nine counties across Ohio, including two in the Miami Valley, will undergo treatment for an invasive pest.

According to a spokesperson from the Ohio Department of Agriculture, crews will soon begin treatments to control the Spongy Moth population.

This species defoliates over 300 species of trees and shrubs while feeding on leaves in its caterpillar stage. A healthy tree can typically withstand two years of defoliation before it’s permanently damaged or dies, the spokesperson said.

51 Ohio counties are currently under Spongy Moth quarantine regulations.

The following counties will receive treatments:

Auglaize

Fairfield

Hardin

Hocking

Knox

Licking

Logan

Vinton

Washington

Licking County will tentatively receive two treatments during the weeks of May 6 and May 13.

The eight remaining counties will receive treatment in mid-June. Exact dates were not immediately available.

The spokesperson said a low-flying yellow plane will administer treatments approximately 100 feet above the treetops.

In most areas receiving treatments, the department will apply SPLAT GM-O once. This product is organic and has a biodegradable formula.

This product doesn’t kill the moth, instead, it confuses the species during its mating process, the spokesperson said.

While treatments are underway in Licking County, Foray 48B will be used in some areas to target the insect in its larval stage.

This product is naturally occurring bacteria in soil that the insect ingests and subsequentially stops feeding.

If either product touches your skin, wash the affected areas with soap and water. If the products touch your clothing, wash it with hot water and laundry detergent.

The spokesperson said both SPLAT GM-O and Foray 48B are not harmful to humans, pets, birds, bees, and plants.

When treatments begin, daily updates on its progress will be available on ODA’s website, or by calling (614) 728-6400.

For more information on Spongy Moths, click here.

