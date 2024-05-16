Estimated $30K worth of donations stolen from pillar of Dayton community

DAYTON — A woman is heartbroken after thieves stole supplies she planned to give away.

Neah Rainey owns Sweet Rain Dessert, she said she keeps around 10 percent of her earnings and donates the rest.

“I do stuff like help women escape from domestic violence situations, I help pay utilities, rent, car payments ... just about anything people tend to call me about,” Rainey said.

>> DeWine signs bill limiting cell phones in schools; local districts to examine current policies

She said thieves broke into her Dayton storage unit last month.

Rainey said thieves got away with $30,000 worth of toys, body products, diapers, clothing, and other items she’s collected over time to donate.

She said the theft meant that she could not assist those in need recently, such as those displaced by an apartment fire in Dayton or by the latest tornado outbreak.

Rainey’s longtime friend Erika Cassidy knew that she would not be the kind to ask for help.

“She has a heart for people,” Cassidy said.

Now she hopes the community helps a woman who has helped so many others.

“There’s nobody else that I would rather see be able to continue their efforts to help people,” Cassidy said.

Rainey said she is still working, but not as involved as she wishes she could be.

She is grateful she had insurance.

A GoFundMe has been created for Rainey here.





©2024 Cox Media Group