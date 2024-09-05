1 dead after fiery crash involving 3 semis on I-75 in Shelby Co.

SHELBY COUNTY — One person is dead after a crash involving three semi-trailers on I-75 in Shelby County Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3:10 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash on I-75 near the Botkins Road exit.

An initial investigation found that a 2015 International commercial tractor-trailer driven by Jaquan Simon, 27, of Huber Heights was traveling northbound on I-75 when he was hit from behind by a 2020 Freightliner commercial tractor-trailer driven by Jeffrey Sherrick, 65, of Lima.

TRENDING STORIES:

That Freightliner was then hit from behind by a 2023 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Iurie Chetrusca, 43, Strongsville, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The International came to rest along the right shoulder of the interstate.

The Freightliner became disabled in the roadway, and the trailer caught on fire.

The Volvo’s cab and trailer also caught on fire.

Chetrusca died from their injuries.

Sherrick was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Simon was not injured.

All northbound lanes remain closed in the area as of 8:55 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

We will continue to follow this story

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



