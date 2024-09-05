19-year-old without valid license arrested in connection to deadly crash

DAYTON — A 19-year-old was arrested in connection to an early morning deadly crash in Dayton.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 3:30 a.m. Dayton police were called to a crash at Stanley Avenue and Webster Street.

An investigation found that a 2011 Mazda was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Stanley Avenue when it ran the red light at Webster Street and crashed into a car, according to Dayton police.

The driver of the car hit, a 68-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Mazda drove away from the scene after the crash.

Around 3:30 p.m. detectives were following up on the crash when they located the driver of the Mazda, a 19-year-old man.

The man admitted to being responsible for the crash and running away, police said.

Alcohol and speed are suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The 19-year-old also did not have a valid driver’s license.

He was booked into Montgomery County Jail.

Online jail records show 19-year-old Julio Alberto Manuel Francisco booked into jail Wednesday on a vehicular homicide charge, police have not confirmed if this is the suspect.

The case will be presented to the prosecutor’s office for charges, police said.

