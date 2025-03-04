Man learns sentence for role in Dayton stabbing

DAYTON — A 20-year-old man learned how long he will be behind bars for his role in a stabbing in Dayton.

Nathan Harber, 20, was sentenced to 180 days in jail on Feb. 27, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Harber will receive 123 days of jail time credit and will be on probation for up to five years once he is released, according to court records.

As part of a plea agreement, Harber pleaded guilty to a lesser count of assault on Feb. 14. He was initially indicted on two counts of felonious assault, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton police were initially called to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Delaware Avenue just after midnight on Oct. 28, 2024.

Officers found a 32-year-old man who had been stabbed. The department clarified no one was shot.

The man was transported to an area hospital.

Tavion’te Howard, 24, and Dae’toine Amontaey Jamar Shells, 19, were also charged in connection to this stabbing.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Howard was sentenced to up to five years of probation with intensive supervision for one count of having weapons while under disability.

Shells pleaded guilty to one count of carrying concealed weapons in January and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction.

Montgomery County Probation Services Department will supervise Shells for one to five years, according to court documents.

