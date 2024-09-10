Man formally charged for deadly crash at hospital in Montgomery County

ENGLEWOOD — The driver accused of hitting and killing a 77-year-old man near Miami Valley Hospital North in July has been indicted on a dozen charges.

On Monday, a Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Daryl Dillard, 60, on the following charges:

One count of aggravated vehicular homicide

One count of aggravated vehicular assault

Two counts of failure to stop after an accident

One count of involuntary manslaughter

One count of vandalism

Six counts of operating a vehicle under the influence

Dillard was the driver involved in the deadly crash at Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood on July 22, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“This killing of one and injury of another, both innocent victims, was completely avoidable. This defendant had a previous OVI conviction at the time of this homicide and assault. This defendant should never be driving a vehicle,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Matt Heck Jr. said.

He put his Cadillac DTS in reverse to back out of a parking space at the hospital when he accelerated and hopped a curb, hit a handicapped sign, a guard shack, two men in their 70s, and a white Kia Forte.

The crash caused the Kia to hit a transport bus, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Dillard then pulled forward and dragged the two men briefly. One man was dislodged near the hospital’s entrance, while the other was dragged around 50 feet and dislodged on the sidewalk.

He continued to drive through a landscaped area and hit trees, bushes, a light pole, and a hospital sign. After that. he hit an unoccupied Toyota and then tried to drive away, but there was too much damage done to his vehicle, the affidavit stated.

Dillard and the two men he hit were taken to the hospital for treatment. William Rodenberg, 77, died from his injuries and the other man had serious injuries.

Testing determined that he was impaired when the crash occurred.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, Dillard was on probation at the time of the crash and did not have a valid driver’s license due to a previous OVI conviction in 2023.

Dillard remains booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond. He will be arraigned later this week.

