Driver involved in deadly crash at hospital ID’d, makes court appearance on unrelated charges

MIAMISBURG — The driver accused of hitting and killing a 77-year-old man near Miami Valley Hospital North this week made his first court appearance on Wednesday, but it wasn’t for charges connected to the deadly crash.

Daryl Dillard, 60, appeared before a judge in Miamisburg Municipal Court on Wednesday for the first time since Monday’s crash.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that Dillard was the driver involved in the deadly wreck on N. Main Street in Englewood. Jail records show he was arrested at the hospital Monday night, but he is not yet facing charges in connection to the crash.

