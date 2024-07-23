‘There’s people screaming;’ 911 calls detail moments driver hits 2 people at hosptial

ENGLEWOOD — Witness accounts detail the moments a car hit two men at a local hospital.

Several 911 calls were made as the scene unfolded in front of Miami Valley Hospital North around 3:45 p.m. on Monday.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies said a 60-year-old man, who they believe to be impaired, was behind the wheel when the crash occurred.

William Rodenberg, 77, died from his injuries at Miami Valley Hospital.

Hospital staff, campus police, and people driving by the hospital on Main Street called for help.

“Hey, something’s going on at Miami Valley Hospital North in the parking lot. There’s people screaming. They’ve got their phones out trying to tape something. I don’t know,” one caller said.

