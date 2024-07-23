77-year-old man identified as person hit, killed by car at local hospital

ENGLEWOOD — A 77-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car at a local hospital Monday.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as William Rodenberg, 77.

The crash happened at Miami Valley Hospital North around 3:45 p.m.

The crash happened at Miami Valley Hospital North around 3:45 p.m.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, an initial investigation found that a Cadillac driven by a 60-year-old man was backing into a parking space along the west side of the hospital.

He traveled into the sidewalk, through a mulch bed, and collided with a guard shack before hitting two pedestrians outside the main entrance.

The Cadillac then backed into a Kia. The impact of the crash forced the Kia into a Montgomery County bus.

The drivers of the Kia and bus were uninjured.

The driver of Cadillac then put the car in drive and drove along the sidewalk dragging Rodenberg and a 74-year-old man.

Rodenberg was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and died from his injuries. The 74-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Cadillac stopped after hitting a pole and an unoccupied car parked in the lot.

The driver of the Cadillac had minor injuries.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, deputies said impairment is a suspected factor in this crash.

