77-year-old man identified as person hit, killed by car at local hospital

ENGLEWOOD — A 77-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car at a local hospital Monday.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as William Rodenberg, 77.
News Center 7′s John Bedell breaks down witness accounts of what happened. We will have a new update with the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.
The crash happened at Miami Valley Hospital North around 3:45 p.m.
>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Horrific;’ 1 dead after driver hits multiple cars, drags 2 people at hospital
According to a previous News Center 7 report, an initial investigation found that a Cadillac driven by a 60-year-old man was backing into a parking space along the west side of the hospital.
He traveled into the sidewalk, through a mulch bed, and collided with a guard shack before hitting two pedestrians outside the main entrance.
The Cadillac then backed into a Kia. The impact of the crash forced the Kia into a Montgomery County bus.
The drivers of the Kia and bus were uninjured.
The driver of Cadillac then put the car in drive and drove along the sidewalk dragging Rodenberg and a 74-year-old man.
>> RELATED: Police investigate crash involving pedestrian near hospital in Englewood
Rodenberg was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and died from his injuries. The 74-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries.
The Cadillac stopped after hitting a pole and an unoccupied car parked in the lot.
The driver of the Cadillac had minor injuries.
According to a previous News Center 7 report, deputies said impairment is a suspected factor in this crash.
We will continue to follow this story.
©2024 Cox Media Group